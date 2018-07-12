Tottenham Hotspur Fans Hope for Erik Lamela Stay as Clear-Out Rumours Begin to Gain Traction

By 90Min
July 12, 2018

Spurs supporters are hoping that newly surfacing gossip about their Argentinian winger, Erik Lamela, are but fabrications.  

The 26-year-old joined Tottenham in 2013 from Roma, and although a fan favourite, it can be argued whether the £25.8m man has truly lived up to his price-tag.

The Daily Express (via Tribal Football), have reportedly gained the inside scoop on Mauricio Pochettino's summer plans. Having currently signed zero players at this stage, Spurs may be looking to move a few pieces around before plunging into the transfer market.

Lamela is one of the names talked about, and if Pochettino can find a viable suitor, the winger may be on to pastures new. Four goals in 29 appearances last campaign hardly set the world alight, and a previous goal-scoring high of 11 in the 2015/16 season isn't much better than acceptable. 

With Spurs looking to bring in a marquee signing for the opening of New White Hart Lane later this year, it is to be a pivotal moment in the club's development. Needing to have first team football if he holds any hope of a national call-up, it could be the end for number 11 in north London.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Many supporters will hope the Premier League club can find a way to garner elite players without having to sell Lamela. Affectionately known as Coco, the Argentine has formed a strong bond with the Lilywhite faithful. 

Questioning Tottenham's ambition, some suggest that keeping Lamela would add resounding depth for European and domestic challenges. It is doubtful however, that Buenos Aires born star who is coming into his prime years, would enjoy being seen as a squad player.

If Spurs are to sell, rumours are that Bordeaux winger, Malcom, would be a straight replacement for Lamela. One could wonder whether that would show any real increase in talent, and maybe Tottenham should just stick with a settled fan favourite. 

