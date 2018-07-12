West Brom Close to Securing £4m Deal for Swansea's Kyle Bartley to Address Defensive Concerns

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly closing in on a £4m deal for Swansea City defender Kyle Bartley as the club prepare for life in the second tier of English football.

The West Midlands side conceded 56 times in the Premier League during their 2017/18 campaign, and appear to be addressing their need to shore up the back line with the signing of Bartley. The centre back appeared just five times for Swansea last season but has plenty of Championship experience.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Baggies have already lost their key centre back from recent years in Jonny Evans, the Northern Irishman left the club for Leicester City in July for just £4m.

Sky Sports News are reporting that West Brom have found their replacement in Kyle Bartley, and the two clubs appear to be close to a deal that would see Bartley make the move to the Midlands.

Bartley's 2017/18 campaign was heavily disrupted by a medial ligament injury he sustained early in the season, but West Brom appear happy to take the risk on the 27-year-old.

The move for Bartley seems to be the first that West Brom are making in an attempt to improve their defence from last season. Bartley's Championship experience could be key for the club if they are to bounce back to the top flight at the first time of asking.