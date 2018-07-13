Barcelona Join Race for Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kante With Cash Plus Player Deal

July 13, 2018

Barcelona have been tipped to try and further strengthen their midfielder this summer by targeting Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, who it has been now been rumoured could leave once the Premier League side complete an expected deal for Napoli's Jorginho.

Focusing on playing for France at the World Cup, Kante has refused to discuss his club future this summer and has already been heavily linked with a bumper move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea have been reported to be ready to counter any offer from the French champions by handing the 2016/17 PFA, FWA and Premier League Player of the Year a handsome new contract, but Barcelona are now said to have joined the race as well.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Jorginho's anticipated arrival at Chelsea, following manager Maurizio Sarri from Napoli, 'could lead to the sale' of Kante.

Barcelona have already sealed the €30m signing of 21-year-old Brazilian Arthur, but with Andres Iniesta and Paulinho both leaving Camp Nou for Vissel Kobe and Guangzhou Evergrande respectively, further recruitment in central areas is needed.

Adrien Rabiot is thought to be closing in on a move from PSG after reportedly agreeing personal terms, but Kante could be the defensive midfield linchpin that makes the whole team click.

Di Marzio goes on to explain that Barcelona would look to make an offer for Kante more tempting by including Portuguese creative midfielder Andre Gomes, a player in desperate need of a fresh start, in any proposal they put forward to Chelsea.

