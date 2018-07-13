Colombian Midfielder Wilmar Barrios Coy on Future as He Responds to Tottenham Links

Boca Juniors midfielder Wilmar Barrios has refused to comment on his future amid rumours that Tottenham could make a bid to bring him to the Premier League.

Barrios played in three of Colombia's games at the World Cup, including the full 120 minutes of the last 16 defeat to England. He was the subject of controversy after a possible headbutt on Jordan Henderson went unpunished.

Asked what his immediate plans were, Barrios insisted that he would continue to work hard for his current club and see what happens.

Marcelo Endelli/GettyImages

"Right now to enjoy my family as much as possible and then present myself to work with Boca Juniors," Barrios told El Universal in an interview. "Time flies, you have to take advantage."

Barrios plays alongside Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez for the national team and there have been reports that he could join him at Spurs, but when asked about a move to Europe he was unwilling to commit either way.

"I am calm, I must present myself to work with Boca Juniors, from the hand of God we will see, it will be what he wants. He is the one who chooses, that's why I believe in the Almighty," said Barrios.

Wilmar Barrios has told Boca Juniors he will no longer play for the club and has ‘everything arranged’ for a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur. [El Sol] #THFC pic.twitter.com/fsRjJH8hQz — Talking THFC (@TalkingTHFC) July 6, 2018

Marca Colombia reports that, while Tottenham are yet to make a bid for Barrios, they have spoken to members of his family about his current situation, his future ambitions, and the feasibility of pulling off the transfer.

Barrios made 23 league appearances for Boca last season and scored his first goal for the club on their way to retaining the Primera Division title.