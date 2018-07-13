Everton Set to Be Disappointed in Chase for AC Milan Midfielder After Impressive Pre-Season

By 90Min
July 13, 2018

AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso has reportedly changed his mind over the future of midfielder Andrea Bertolacci and is now keen to have the player renew his contract with I Rossoneri.

Bertolacci spent last season on loan at Genoa and was believed to be nearing a move to Premier League Everton, with new boss Marco Silva credited with interest in the 27-year-old's services. 

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

As of this week, the Toffees were ready to wrap things up - but Gattuso wants the midfielder to stay in Milan and sign a new deal now that he's seen him in training.

The manager was surprised by Bertolacci's involvement in pre-season training and is now ready to hand him a place in the side, given how much he's been impressed by the player.

Everton, meanwhile, are believed to have offered the midfielder a five-year deal and a €2m salary, as well as bonuses. Yet, as reports coming from Italy would have it, the proposed €6m deal is no longer on and Bertolacci is likely to remain at the San Siro, where he will hope to become an established player.

Milan paid £17m when they brought the player in from Genoa three years ago and he has so far failed to live up to his price tag. The club were seemingly willing to allow him to leave for a fee worth less than half of their initial outlay, yet it appears that the player may have saved his Milan career.

