Everton Target's Agent Insists He Is in 'No Rush' to Leave Barcelona Despite Playing Time Concerns

By 90Min
July 13, 2018

Everton target Lucas Digne is reportedly in no rush to leave Barcelona, despite rumours ramping up that the Merseyside club is plotting a move for the left back.

Since signing for the Catalan club, Digne has remained firmly behind Jordi Alba in the pecking order and appeared just 12 times in La Liga last season. 

David Ramos/GettyImages

With Leighton Baines now at the age of 33, Everton appear to view Digne as the heir apparent to the left back position that Baines has made his own since 2007.

But Digne's agent Mikkel Beck has come out and stated that the Frenchman is in no rush to leave Barcelona - quoted by the Mirror as saying: “We have a long contract still with the club. The club is very happy about Lucas. It’s not a situation where the club is saying Lucas has to leave or we are saying we have to leave.

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

Beck did however give Everton fans some hope by mentioning Digne's game time at Barcelona, adding: “But you know of course you always want to play more. All footballers want to play week in, week out"  

Whilst Everton fans will hold out hope they can tempt Digne away from Barca, it's understood that it would take a bid in the region of £22m. It's also been reported that the Blues would face competition from heavyweights such as Juventus and Bayern Munich.

