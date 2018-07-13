FIFA Confirm Final (Winter!) Dates for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

FIFA have confirmed that the 2022 World Cup will take place over the months of November and December.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirmed (per journalist Joe Crann, who was present at the event) that the tournament will begin on 21 November, with the final being played on 18 December.

Infantino confirms that the 2022 #WorldCup will take place between the 21st of November and 18th of December.



“Leagues around the world have been informed already, and of course they will have to adapt.” — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) July 13, 2018

The president, who was elected to replace Sepp Blatter in 2016, revealed that 'leagues around the world have been informed already' and stressed FIFA's strict position on this announcement, by adding that 'of course they will have to adapt.'

During the World Cup closing press conference in Moscow, Infantino revealed that FIFA are yet to decide the number of teams that will compete at the 2022 World Cup, whether there will be 48 or 32 sides participating.

“For now it’s 32, but a decision has not been taken yet," Infantino replied abruptly when asked about the make up of the Qatar tournament.

Infantino questioned on the 2022 #WorldCup participants, says that FIFA are yet to decide whether there will be 48 teams or 32 teams.



“For now it’s 32, but a decision has not been taken yet.” — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) July 13, 2018

Many people have been pleasantly surprised by the success of VAR over the course of the tournament this summer, and it was something that Infantino was keen to acknowledge.

“The results are extremely clear and extremely positive...There were over 140 checks, there were 19 reviews in the 62 matches. There were 16 decisions changed from being wrong to being right. This is progress," he said.

“VAR is cleaning football. Making it more honest. Making it transparent… 95% of the checks were already correct, after the introduction of VAR we increased to 99.32% correct.”

He added: “You will never again see a goal scored in a offside position… Either you’re offside or you’re not.

Infantino: “You will never again see a goal scored in a offside position… Either you’re offside or you’re not.



“Also, look at the amount of violent conduct there have been. There have been zero in this #WorldCup, because they know people will spot it.” #VAR — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) July 13, 2018

“Also, look at the amount of violent conduct there have been. There have been zero in this World Cup, because they know people will spot it.”