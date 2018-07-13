Fulham Eye €4.5m Move for Besiktas Stopper as Jokanovic Remains Keen on Adding Depth

Newly promoted Premier League side Fulham have picked up an interest in Besiktas goalkeeper Fabricio Ramirez, according to reports from Turkey.

The London outfit will be playing in England's top flight next season, for the first time since their 2014 relegation, and they're looking to make a huge statement. Having already captured a notable signing in Jean-Michael Seri, who joined from French side OGC Nice this week, the Cottagers are now said to have made the former Spain Under-20 a target as well.

The stopper began his career at former Spanish club Vecindario in 2003 before moving on to Deportivo La Coruna in 2005. He's since played for the likes of Valladolid and Real Betis, returning to Deportivo five years ago then later signing for Besiktas in 2016.

Ramirez famously cried during a 6-0 loss to Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League back in 2016 after conceding the fourth goal of the match. However, he's seen happier times since and has blossomed into one of the most efficient stoppers in the Super Lig, having racked up 83 appearances for the Turkish side.

According to Fanatik, the player could be available for €4.5m this summer, despite his previous €8m valuation.

Fulham boss Slaviska Jokanovic is understood to be seeking to bring in a keeper who could provide competition for Marcus Bettinelli and David Button between the sticks and has identified the towering Spaniard as the ideal option.

He is likely to add depth to all positions ahead of next season, given the challenge of remaining in the Premier League. And Ramirez's experience could go a long way in helping the side achieve that if he does make the switch this summer.