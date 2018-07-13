Jurgen Klopp Turns to Surprise Contender as He Looks for New Liverpool Number One Goalkeeper

By 90Min
July 13, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appears increasingly unlikely to sign a new goalkeeper this summer to replace Loris Karius, but the Reds could still end up with a new number one in 2018/19 as the boss has been tipped to hand a surprise opportunity to Danny Ward instead.


Karius remains under fire following his high profile errors in the Champions League final in May, while Liverpool have met difficulty in the transfer market after being heavily linked with very expensive Roma and Brazil stopper Alisson.

According to the Daily Mirror there has been 'no contact' with either Roma or the player's camp and 'there are absolutely no plans at this stage to enter the race'.

Many would assume that means a stay of execution and another chance for Karius, but the same Mirror report notes that Klopp has been impressed by Ward since pre-season began earlier this month and will 'seriously consider' making the Welsh international his number one.

Ward, who is said to have returned to Melwood in good shape and has been described as 'outstanding' in training and friendlies so far, is apparently getting the 'time and space' from Klopp to make his case and take the starting job for himself.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

The 25-year-old was third choice goalkeeper last season behind Karius and Simon Mignolet, who is still expected to leave in pursuit of a starting role elsewhere, and played just a single Carabao Cup game in the whole campaign.

It is said that Ward returned from a successful loan at Huddersfield last summer in less than ideal shape, but it appears that he is now starting to earn Klopp's trust back, with previous doubts about his attitude apparently 'erased' by the work he has put in so far in pre-season.

