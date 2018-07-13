Man Utd & Tottenham Handed Boost in Bids to Sign £44m Croatia Winger Ante Rebic This Summer

July 13, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have both received a transfer boost, having been informed that Croatia winger Ante Rebic could be available for £44m this summer.

According to a report from Bild, the two Premier League teams are competing against a host of other clubs for the talented attacker's signature.

Rebic has impressed during the World Cup in Russia this summer, with his performances on the right wing helping his country progress to the final where they will face France on Sunday.

The 24-year-old currently plays his club football for Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt. He spent the last two years on loan from Serie A side Fiorentina, before joining the club on a permanent deal earlier this summer.

Having achieved 21 caps for the Croatian senior team, Rebic may now be looking to challenge himself at a higher level as he prepares to be a key part of Croatia's success in future major tournaments, having already made the final of this World Cup. He has been courted by Tottenham over the course of the summer.

Speaking about his player's form at the World Cup, Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic told Sport 1 (via the Metro): "I am very happy about the success of Ante Rebic with the Croatian national team.

"The players and the coaching team are watching the World Cup games together in the training camp in the USA and are especially excited about Rebic.

"So far there are no offers available and we’re planning a steady season with Ante Rebic for the new season. Of course we know that a lot can happen when a big club makes an offer. We cannot compete economically with the big ones, but that’s nothing new."

