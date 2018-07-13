Manchester United Reportedly in 'Advanced Talks' to Sign Croatian World Cup Star Ivan Perisic

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on a deal for Croatian winger Ivan Perisic, with reports from France claiming that they are in "advanced talks" with Inter.

Perisic scored one and set up the other as Croatia came from behind to beat England in extra time on Wednesday and reach their first ever World Cup final.

Rumours linking the 29-year-old with a move to Old Trafford have been circulating for the best part of a year now, but according to Paris United (via Get French Football News) these talks are now at a more advanced stage than ever before.

If anything made sense last night, it was why José Mourinho wanted Ivan Perišić last summer for Manchester United. An absolute machine that never stops working and can deliver exceptional crosses. Top player. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) July 12, 2018

Perisic's representatives Fali Ramadani and Pini Zahavi are said to be travelling to Manchester to finalise the formalities before Perisic can complete the details of the transfer after his involvement in Sunday's final.

Jose Mourinho has not disguised his admiration for Perisic and he was singing his praises again as part of his punditry work for Russia Today during the match against England.

"Perisic is the kind of winger that is different to the others," the Sun quotes Mourinho as saying.

"Normally you look at wingers and they are just fast and creative but he is also physical, very physical, fantastic in the air."

Reports last summer claimed that United had agreed a £40m deal to sign Perisic before Inter upped his value to £50m at the eleventh hour.

Their valuation is unlikely to have decreased after a season in which the Croatian scored 11 goals and helped Inter return to the Champions League for the first time since 2011/12.

Perisic has featured in every game Croatia have played at the 2018 World Cup. They face France in the final this weekend.