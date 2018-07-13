Napoli Midfielder Lands in London to Undergo Medical and Complete Move to Chelsea

Napoli midfielder Jorginho has arrived in London ahead of a potential £57m move to Chelsea.

Sky Sports report that the Italy international arrived in London on Friday ahead of a much-anticipated move to Stamford Bridge, the Blues snatching him from the clutches of Manchester City in the last couple of weeks.

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis admitted earlier in the week that his club had agreed a deal with City more than a fortnight ago, but complications arose over the player's wishes.

According to the Evening Standard, the Italian midfielder has already agreed a five year contract worth up to £102,000 a week.

He played a key part in Napoli's Serie A title challenge, but tasted disappointment twice as his club side fell short of the title and his Italy side missed out on the World Cup thanks to a playoff defeat to Sweden.

Meanwhile, Jorginho's former (sort of) Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri is expected to be confirmed as the Blues' new manager in the coming days, after Antonio Conte was finally fired by the club on Thursday.

The west London side struggled to follow up their Premier League title winning season of 2016/17, limping to fifth in the league with only an FA Cup triumph over Manchester United as a consolation to take from their season.

Sarri was credited with taking Napoli to the next level, both domestically and on the continent, in his three years at the club - but has yet to secure any silverware in his 13-year managerial career.