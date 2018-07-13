New Real Madrid Manager Julen Lopetegui Targets Spain World Cup Attacking Star

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui has reportedly asked his new club to sign Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno.

According to El Larguero (via AS), Lopetegui is keen to sign Rodrigo regardless of whether or not the club brings in a marquee name to replace Cristiano Ronaldo over the summer.

Lopetegui is aware of interest in Karim Benzema from Serie A outfit Napoli, and has keenly expressed his interest in bring Rodrigo to the Los Blancos hierarchy as a replacement.

So strong is Lopetegui's interest that both the player and his current club are aware of the situation, although Atlético Madrid and Napoli are also said to have shown interest in the Spain international.

Lopetegui could have an upper hand in the race to sign the 27-year-old. However, with himself and Rodrigo both represented by Portuguese super agent, Jorge Mendes, who lists Cristiano Ronaldo, James Rodriguez and Diego Costa amongst his clientele.

Rodrigo is no stranger to Real Madrid, having progressed through the Celta Vigo academy before moving on to Real Madrid, where he played for the Castilla B team before sealing a switch to Portuguese giants Benfica in 2010. Subsequent loan spells at Bolton Wanderers and Valencia followed, with Rodrigo making a permanent move to the latter in 2015.

His form caught the eye of several potential suitors last season, as he fired in 19 goals - and assisted a further seven - in 44 games for Los Che.

Furthermore, he has nine caps for the Spain national team, scoring twice in matches against Albania and Germany over the course of the last 12 months.