Newcastle United Not Interested in Bringing Back Former Fan Favourite to St James' Park

Former Newcastle fan favourite Georginio Wijnaldum will not be moving back to the north east this summer, as reported by journalist Lee Ryder.

The Chronicle's chief Newcastle writer tweeted that Rafa Benítez is not interested in a return for the Netherlands midfielder, two years after he signed a five-year contract at Liverpool.

#nufc not in for Georginio Wijnaldum. His name was somehow dropped into a report in Turkey after Fenerbahce links. No approach from #nufc though. — Lee Ryder (@lee_ryder) July 13, 2018

It all spiralled from a report by Turkish newspaper Takvim that claimed Newcastle were ready to make a shock move for the 27-year-old.

Wijnaldum enjoyed a single season at St James' Park, playing a part in all 38 Premier League games for the Magpies scoring 11 goals, which included a remarkable four goals in a 6-2 thrashing of Norwich.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

With new additions to the Reds midfield in Naby Keita and Fabinho, Wijnaldum may find it hard for game time next season, hence why he's being linked with a move away from Merseyside.





Wijnaldum has not taken part in either of Liverpool's first two friendlies against Chester or Tranmere, with Keita and Fabinho making their first bows for the Reds in his absence.

The midfielder has enjoyed a successful period at Anfield after making the move from Newcastle for £25m making 91 appearances in two season, notching eight goals. He played a huge role in Liverpool's ride to the Champions League last term, scoring a crucial away goal in the semi-finals against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

Now that Newcastle can be ruled out of the race to sign Wijnaldum, Fenerbahce are looking favourites to land the Netherlands international as Liverpool will want to recoup as much of the £25m they paid for the midfielder as possible.