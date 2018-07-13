Report Claims Juventus Could Return for Man Utd Star if Appropriate Sale Is Made

A report in Italy has claimed that Juventus could make a sensational move for their former star, Paul Pogba this summer, but only if they offload another of their midfielders.

According to Tuttosport, any potential move for the 25-year-old would hinge on whether any club puts in a serious offer for Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic, who they imply would be available at the right price this summer.

Pogba scored 34 goals in 178 appearances during his time in Turin, and Juventus officials feel that while he has not lived up to that his price tag since his return to Manchester United, he could thrive in Serie A once more, so he would be seriously considered if Pjanic were to make way.

Barcelona and Manchester City are listed as the two clubs most likely to come in for Pjanic, with the midfielder having keen admirers in senior positions at both clubs.

Juventus would be willing to work with Pjanic's representatives to arrive at the best outcome for all parties, such the club receive a serious offer this summer.

The report also gives a wider look into Juventus' transfer policy. The fact that their entire squad is now made up of valuable stars means that any 'potentially insane offer' will be evaluated by the club hierarchy (unless it's for Cristiano Ronaldo, presumably).

Juventus have been busy in the transfer market already this summer, with Cristiano Ronaldo becoming their seventh signing of the summer.

Midfielder Emre Can arrived on a free transfer from Liverpool, while Giangiacomo Magnani and Andrea Favilli arrived from Serie B sides Perugia and Ascoli respectively.

The club then spent £36m to lure Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa to the club, while Joao Cancelo from Villarreal and Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo took the number of signings to seven.