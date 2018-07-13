Roma Linked With AC Milan Forward Suso as Rossoneri Look to Ease Financial Worries

Roma may look to sign AC Milan playmaker Suso if goalkeeper Alisson leaves the Stadio Olimpico this summer, with the Brazil international heavily linked with Real Madrid and Liverpool.

According to Il Messaggero, 24-year-old Suso, who currently plies his trade with Serie A giants AC Milan, may be available this summer as Milan look to settle their worrying financial situation.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

The Spanish midfielder has got a release clause worth €38m, but that is only available to foreign clubs.

The playmaker made 35 appearances in Serie A last season, scoring six goals whilst making a further seven assists as Milan finished sixth in the league.





Suso also helped the Rossoneri to the Coppa Italia final last season, in which they slumped to a second half mauling by Juventus, with the final score being 4-0.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson has been linked with a move away from Roma for some time, with Real Madrid and Liverpool both keen suitors of the stopper. The 25-year-old has a reported price tag of £75m, which Roma are keen to use for reinvestment.

The Brazilian number one endured a poor World Cup, where his side were defeated in the quarter finals to Roberto Martinez's Belgian side.

Alisson was the rock in goal for Roma last term and led them to the semi finals of the Champions League. The first time the club had reached that stage since 1984, when they lost in the final to Liverpool.

If Roma are unsuccessful in their bid for Suso, they may try other targets. With Domenico Berardi and Hakim Ziyech also being linked with a move to the Serie A giants.