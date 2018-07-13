Roy Hodgson Provides Huge Update on Crystal Palace Star Forward's Future Ahead of 2018/19 Season

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has revealed that Bakary Sako has turned down a new contract, according to football.london .

Sako was one of four first team players out of contract this summer at Palace, and was offered a new deal by the club.

Julian Speroni and Joel Ward have signed new contracts, meanwhile Yohan Cabaye has left the club after his contract expired and has recently signed a two-year deal with Arabian Gulf League side Al Nasr.

Sako's future however has been left uncertain, with no confirmation from the player or the club over whether he would be staying with the Eagles.





Former England manager Hodgson revealed yesterday evening that he expects Sako to move on this summer, adding: "No, he is not signing, he doesn't want to sign."

"I guess he will be moving on", said Hodgson. "I don't know, the last I heard was that he had turned down the offer of a contract that we had made to him, so that's the last I have."





However, Hodgson said that he has a clear idea of what he wants in the transfer market, but admits that it will come down to what funds are available.





"There's still time in the window, and the club; Doug Freedman and Steve Parish know very well and have got a very clear idea of what I would like, it's just whether we can get them, and that is a question of funds," he said.

"We want to keep what we have got and try and improve our squad, but at least make certain that we replace the two very good quality players we have lost in Cabaye and Loftus-Cheek.

"And ideally we would add one or two more because the squad we have got is really quite small."

