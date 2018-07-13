Serie A Legend Discovers Why He Always Felt So at Home in Italy

Argentinian legend Hernán Crespo has openly said that he has always felt immersed in the culture of Italy, having spent almost his entire career playing in Serie A. However, a recent study has shown that there is a lot more to it than just a feeling.

After a test with MyHeritage DNA, the former Inter and Chelsea man discovered that he is in fact 27.6% Italian, despite being born in Florida, Argentina.

Before hearing his results, Crespo said: "Yes, I think something in my blood is Italian, I don't know why. I want to understand."

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

Interestingly, Crespo actually has 0% South American DNA, but still claimed to feel like a true South American whenever he pulled on the white and blue of La Albiceleste.

Away from the pitch, however, the 42-year-old said that he feels slightly less patriotic.

Crespo said, "When I put on my shirt to defend my country, I feel really Argentinian, but in my normal life, I feel like an Italian."



Upon hearing the results of his DNA test, the iconic forward jokingly exclaimed, "We (himself & Gilberto Silva) fight all our lives to defend Brazil and Argentina, for what! We fight for nothing!

"Now I understand why it [Italy] feels like home. I would say 'why do I keep this culture like it is my culture'."

Crespo also found out that alongside his Italian heritage, his blood also consisted of North and West European DNA as well as Iberian DNA, in proportions of 17.6% and 48.7% respectively.



Fancy testing your own DNA to discover your ethnic roots?

Check out MyHeritage DNA at www.myheritagedna.com