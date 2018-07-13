Unai Emery Dismisses Reports Suggesting Arsenal Have Made Move to Reunite Him With Sevilla Star

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has denied claims that the Gunners are making a move for Sevilla midfielder Steven Nzonzi.

The Spaniard knows the player well from his time at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, having brought Nzonzi to La Liga from Stoke City in a £7m move in 2015.

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/GettyImages

However, the France international has fallen out with the Sevilla hierarchy over the past twelve months and has reportedly handed in a transfer request in order to force through a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Emery has dismissed these reports in a press conference though, stating that the north London club have not made a move for the 29-year-old despite his close connection with the player.

"I know him [Nzonzi] but we haven't made a move for him." Emery said.

Unai Emery gives an update on Arsenal's transfer plans - are any new signings planned? pic.twitter.com/if5z8Fd7NN — Goal (@goal) July 12, 2018

Arsenal have been busy in the summer transfer window so far, making no fewer than five new signings ahead of Emery's first season in charge, and while the Spaniard is happy with the current size of the squad, he has not ruled out the opportunity of one more arrival.

"Normally, in my career, the big clubs don't close the [door] or the moment to sign a new player. Today we are okay.

"Maybe we can bring in one more if there's a very good possibility for them to help us. We signed the players who we needed and only if one player is a big opportunity for us then we will sign them."

Nzonzi, however, is unlikely to be that one extra addition following the midfield arrivals of Sampdoria's Lucas Torreira and 19-year-old Matteo Guendouzi from French side Lorient. The duo will compete with Aaron Ramsey, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka for a place in Emery's central midfield.