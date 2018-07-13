Wayne Rooney Claims He Still Doesn't Know Why He Was Forced Out of Everton This Summer

New D.C United signing Wayne Rooney has claimed that Everton made it clear to him over the summer that he was no longer required at Goodison Park, but that he was not given a reason why but the club cheifs.

England's all-time record goalscorer made the move to Major League Soccer last month despite finishing as the Toffees' top goalscorer last season with 10 Premier League goals from a midfield role.

Rooney, who rejoined Everton 12 months ago after a decorated 13-year spell at Manchester United, told ESPN that this goalscoring form was not enough for him to continue his career at his boyhood club and revealed how he was informed that he could leave this summer.

Whilst discussing his transfer to the United States, the 32-year-old said: "I don't think it's a chip on my shoulder, I think it's a determination to win and to play.

"Obviously at Manchester United, that wasn't happening as much as I would have liked, and I quite easily could have stayed there with two years left on my contract and picked up the wages and been happy with that, and that's it.

"But I wanted to play, went back to Everton and had a year there, then as I've said before, Everton made it clear towards the end of the season that they'd be happy for me to leave".

The former United and England captain also added that the Everton chiefs did not give a reason as to why they wanted him to leave the club.

On this point, Rooney said: "For whatever reason, I still don't know. I felt I was doing OK, I was top scorer [despite] playing most of the season from midfield.

"I said to Everton, 'Listen, I'm not a kid, and if this [leaving the club] is what you want, then tell me. And if you want me to stay, tell me'. And we talked about it.

"And they told me [that they wanted me to leave], and I said 'Fair enough'. I'm not going to disrespect the football club".

Rooney is in line to make his debut for DC United on Saturday against the Vancouver Whitecaps, in what will be his first professional football match playing for a non-English club.