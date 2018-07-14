Cristiano Ronaldo Warned That Arrest Warrant Could Still Be Issued Despite Juventus Move

July 14, 2018

The Spanish Finance Ministry have warned Cristiano Ronaldo that an arrest warrant could still be activated if he breaches tax law again, despite his move to Italy.

Ronaldo has long been caught up in a legal battle over tax issues, as he is accused of failing to pay $17.1m in taxes between 2011 and 2014.

The situation appeared to be resolved last month when the 33-year-old agreed to a suspended jail sentence and a $21.8m fine.

Jose Maria Mollinedo, secretary general of Gestha, has insisted that Ronaldo's situation remains the same regardless of his move from Real Madrid to Italian champions Juventus.

"Juventus signing Ronaldo will not change his problems with the Treasury, even in Italy a warrant for his arrest could be activated," he explained to the Europa Press, as quoted by Marca.

"His lawyers will continue to defend him in Spanish courts. There is also the European Court of Justice for this case."

Ronaldo has been informed that the date on which he signed his Juventus contract must be noted in case he attempts to pay income tax for non-residents rather than residents' income tax.

Lionel Messi, Ronaldo's long time rival, has also clashed with the Spanish tax authorities and was given a 21 month prison sentence in 2017, which was reduced to $2.5m in fines upon appeal.

Ronaldo moved to Juventus for just shy of £100m. He will earn £120m in wages alone over the course of a four-year contract with the Turinese club.

