Crystal Palace Laugh Off Everton Offer for Star Forward as New Season Approaches

Everton boss Marco Silva is believed to be chasing Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha and the Toffees look to rebuild their squad for the upcoming season.

The Ivory Coast international has been selected by the newly appointed manager at Goodison Park as one of his top transfer targets this summer, but the club's initial offer was met with more laughter than interest at Selhurst Park.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Football consultant Ian McGarry, speaking on the Transfer Window podcast, said: “My understanding was when the initial and informal contact was made between Crystal Palace and Everton regarding Zaha and the Everton representative suggested they would be willing to pay £35m plus add-ons, the response was ‘you paid £50m for Gylfi Sigurdsson, do you think we’re stupid!’"

“I think Zaha will be a very costly transfer to any club because I think Palace will hold out for in excess of £60m, probably £70m, for a player who I don’t think has done enough to justify that type of price tag but that is the market we are now in.”

Palace secured Premier League survival with relative comfort last season, with Zaha a large part of their success, putting them in a stronger position to keep hold of their man.

Dave Thompson/GettyImages

The 25-year-old had a strong season for Palace, scoring nine times and assisting a further three in a season hit on more than one occasion with injury.





McGarry added: “Zaha to Chelsea makes sense because there is a very real chance they will lose Eden Hazard and/or Willian as well.”