Former England Forward Claims Spurs at Risk of Losing Harry Kane Due to Silverware Drought

July 14, 2018

Former Everton and West Ham striker Tony Cotee has warned that Harry Kane will leave Tottenham if they fail to win a trophy in the near future, despite the forward recently signing a new long-term contract with the club.

Kane has been one of the most prolific players in Europe since first breaking into the Tottenham first team, going on to score 140 goals in just 213 games across all competitions.

Fears that Kane could up sticks this summer in favour of a move to one of European football's financial powerhouses were cooled ahead of the World Cup after the 24-year-old signed a six-year contract in north London.

But Cotee believes that Kane could push for a move away from Tottenham if they don't start winning silverware, insisting that Champions League qualification won't be enough for Spurs' star players.

"Every club in the World is going to be after Kane this summer," Cotee told sportingbet. "Harry Kane can achieve everything he wants at Spurs. 

"However, sooner or later, Tottenham have to win a trophy. It’s not enough for Tottenham to just qualify for the Champions League, it doesn’t compare to winning it or winning the league. 

"Until Spurs win a trophy, they will always risk losing Kane. He won’t go through his career without winning trophies. 

"Tottenham need to bring in players to help make the dream a reality. They’ll wait until the last moment again to sign players, which is Tottenham’s downfall and a reason Kane could leave."

