Leeds United Confirm Sale of Striker Marcus Antonsson to Swedish Side Malmo for Undisclosed Fee

By 90Min
July 14, 2018

Leeds have confirmed the sale of striker Marcus Antonsson to Swedish side Malmo, with the 27-year ending his two-year association with the Peacocks.

United revealed the sale via posts on their Twitter page and website. The statement from their website reads: "Leeds United striker Marcus Antonsson has completed a permanent transfer to Malmo for an undisclosed fee.

"Antonsson joined Leeds in 2016 and made a total of 21 appearances for the club, scoring three goals.

"Last season the forward spent the full season on loan at Blackburn Rovers, who helped win promotion from Sky Bet League One.

"We wish Marcus all the best for the future."

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Leeds have done plenty of reshaping for the 2018/19 season this summer, with Antonsson the latest player to depart Elland Road.


Madger Gomes left earlier in July to join Sochaux, while goalkeeper Felix Wiedwalk has joined Eintracht Frankfurt and fellow shot-stopper has left by mutual consent. Moses Abioye, Matthew Keogh, Moise Kroma and Romario Vieira have all been released.

Contrastingly, Daniel Martin, Joshveer Shergill and Leif Davis have all been brought in permanently, while Lewie Coyle, Pawel Cibicki, Jay-Roy Grot, Tyler Denton and Paudie O'Connor and Mallik Wilks have all left on loan.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)