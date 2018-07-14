Leeds United Confirm Sale of Striker Marcus Antonsson to Swedish Side Malmo for Undisclosed Fee

Leeds have confirmed the sale of striker Marcus Antonsson to Swedish side Malmo, with the 27-year ending his two-year association with the Peacocks.

United revealed the sale via posts on their Twitter page and website. The statement from their website reads: "Leeds United striker Marcus Antonsson has completed a permanent transfer to Malmo for an undisclosed fee.

📰 | #LUFC wishes Marcus Antonsson all the best for the future as the striker completes his move to Malmo — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 14, 2018

"Antonsson joined Leeds in 2016 and made a total of 21 appearances for the club, scoring three goals.

"Last season the forward spent the full season on loan at Blackburn Rovers, who helped win promotion from Sky Bet League One.

"We wish Marcus all the best for the future."

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Leeds have done plenty of reshaping for the 2018/19 season this summer, with Antonsson the latest player to depart Elland Road.





Madger Gomes left earlier in July to join Sochaux, while goalkeeper Felix Wiedwalk has joined Eintracht Frankfurt and fellow shot-stopper has left by mutual consent. Moses Abioye, Matthew Keogh, Moise Kroma and Romario Vieira have all been released.

Contrastingly, Daniel Martin, Joshveer Shergill and Leif Davis have all been brought in permanently, while Lewie Coyle, Pawel Cibicki, Jay-Roy Grot, Tyler Denton and Paudie O'Connor and Mallik Wilks have all left on loan.