Liverpool Lynchpin Hints at Retirement Decision Following Reds' Latest Recruitment Drive

Liverpool's James Milner has revealed that he has been considering his future in the game and at Anfield amid the Red's latest recruitment drive.

The 32-year-old has experienced a decorated 16-year senior career since starting out at his boyhood Leeds United, but he hinted that management and family life has ensured he is keeping his 'options open'.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Milner rediscovered career best form for Liverpool last season after featuring prominently for Jurgen Klopp in the middle of the park after moving out of the left back role he took up the season prior.

However, despite being key to the Reds' journey to the Champions League final and a fourth placed finish in the Premier League, the arrival of both Fabinho and Naby Keita has cast doubts over his position in Klopp's starting eleven.

“You get to a stage when you start making decisions, keeping options open," Milner said, via the Express.

Another session done ✅

One more before Bury - get those minutes in the legs 🕒💪🏻 #preseason #LFC pic.twitter.com/SkC6AdUeBd — James Milner (@JamesMilner) July 13, 2018

“I could go to play for another four years or so, bringing up 20 years as a first-team pro. There are times when I think of management as an option and there are times when I don't.

“There is plenty to weigh up. I enjoy helping younger guys out. I have been playing a long time and I was looked after by the older players. You can have a tough time when you are coming through and I learned from the older players.

“So it would be a shame just to throw that away, sort of waste it. But you have to remember your family and the demands of time and travel,” he added.

The 32-year-old - whose contract expires next year - joined Liverpool on a free transfer from Manchester City in 2015, where he has since made 132 appearances for the club.