Lucas Torreira's Agent Reveals the Clubs Arsenal Beat to the Signing of Uruguay Star

Lucas Torreira’s agent has revealed the teams that Arsenal fought off in order to obtain the services of the talented Uruguayan midfielder.

One of the shining lights of Uruguay’s World Cup campaign, the deal for the 22-year-old was sealed after the South American outfit were knocked out by France in the quarter-finals of the tournament.



FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Torreira put pen to paper on a five-year deal that will see him strut his stuff in the Arsenal red and white until 2023 after the youngster made a big impression in Serie A with Sampdoria, with some impressive performances that he will be hoping to replicate in the Premier League this coming campaign.

The Gunners have had a void to fill with inconsistent performances from Granit Xhaka but Unai Emery is confident that the box-to-box midfielder can correct mistakes made in previous seasons.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Pablo Bantancourt, the player’s agent, told Sampdorianews.net that the Gunners beat out other big names across Europe to capture his player in time for pre-season.

“Lucas was also requested by Borussia Dortmund, Napoli and a few Spanish teams, but there was a word agreement with Arsenal, everything was closed even at the club level. I am convinced that Arsenal is currently the ideal team to continue the path of growth.

“Emery immediately had words of great appreciation towards him, as much esteem from Raul Senllehi, as well as a legend such as Luis Suarez."