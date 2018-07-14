Paolo Maldini Confirms AC Milan Haven't Offered Role After Change of Owenership

By 90Min
July 14, 2018

AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini has confirmed that the club haven't offered him a position following the recent change in ownership.

After a period of financial instability at Milan whilst under then owner Li Yonghong, after a summer of heavy spending in the summer of 2017 that failed to yield success, the club has now changed hands, passing to Elliott Advisors Limited.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

The change in ownership led to many linking Maldini with a return to San Siro in a role as a technical director, although recent comments suggest they are merely rumours for now.

Speaking to Mediaset Premium, as quoted by Football Italia, he said: "Nobody has called me from Milan. I have always been open to talk, so I've never closed the door on anyone for at least a dialogue."

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Maldini is just one names that has been linked the position, with former player Leonardo another rumoured to be considered, as the club look to rebuild their image that has somewhat diminished in recent seasons.

A revered defender throughout his career at Milan, Maldini won five European Cups and seven Serie A titles during his 24 years at the club, and would undoubtedly bring a feel-good factor back to San Siro should he return.

Despite the change of ownership, a number of Milan players have been linked with moves away in order to comply with Financial Fair Play, as current captain Leonardo Bonucci is one of the big names that the club could be forced to part ways with, while Serie A rivals AS Roma are allegedly readying a bid for forward Suso.  

