PSG Prepared to Offload Angel Di Maria as Inter & Atletico Madrid Show 'Concrete' Interest

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel is willing to part with Angel Di Maria this summer, with both Inter and Atletico Madrid showing 'concrete' interest in securing the winger.

The Argentina international once again faces an uncertain future in the French capital, a year on from a failed move to Barcelona and months after being pushed towards a switch to China.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

According to French outlet Paris United, Tuchel prefers to keep hold of Goncalo Guedes ahead of the 30-year-old and is eager to secure a lucrative fee for the former Manchester United man while he remains a valuable asset.





The report claims that Di Maria returned to Paris immediately upon Argentina's exit from the World Cup to discuss his future with the club's hierarchy.





The talks seemingly signalled the Parisians' desire to move him on as Tuchel's arrival has caused a change in direction as Guedes has been identified as his replacement.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Both Inter and Atletico Madrid have shown 'concrete' interest in securing a deal for Di Maria three-years since his €50m arrival at PSG - where is now valued in the region of €40m.





Tuchel's preference to introduce Guedes into the first team next season comes after the Portuguese winger spent last season on loan with Valencia, scoring six goals and providing 11 assists across 40 games.

However, the report claims the 21-year-old is eager to remain with the Spanish outfit next season to continue his development.





Di Maria made a total of 135 appearances for PSG with a return of 50 goals and 52 assists.