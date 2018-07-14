Report Confirms Scottish Giants Celtic Seal Signing of 16-Year-Old Arsenal Starlet

Celtic have won the race to sign highly rated 16-year-old Arsenal youth player Armstrong Okoflex.

The youngster, who has represented both England and Ireland at youth level, can play as a left winger or a striker and made seven appearances for Arsenal’s Under-18s last season.

Okoflex turned 16 in March and had trials at West Ham and Tottenham before opting to sign for the Gunners at the age of 11 and served five years at the club before making the move to Glasgow.

Neither Arsenal or Celtic have officially confirmed the news at this stage, but Twitter captured the teenager turning up outside Celtic Park as well as having pictures taken pitch side with the iconic hooped green and white shirt, while the Scottish Sun have confirmed the deal has gone through.





He spoke to the Irish Times last summer about what nation he feels more connected to. He said: “Ireland is where I’m from, but England is financially better, and the grounds are amazing.

Welcome to Celtic Armstrong Okoflex pic.twitter.com/9hfo3RpRcm — 90MC (@90MinuteCynic) July 13, 2018

“I enjoy playing with both but obviously I’m Irish, so I feel the connection with them.”

Okoflex will join up with the Celtic academy under the watchful eye of Hoops Under-20 coach Tommy McIntyre and head of youth and academy Chris McCart who will carefully analyse his development over the next few years.