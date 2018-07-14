Roma Sporting Director Monchi Warns of Alisson Deadline as Liverpool and Chelsea Consider Bids

Those interested in signing Alisson Becker from Roma have been warned that there is a deadline by which they have to sign him or miss out.

Interested parties could include Liverpool and Chelsea, though the most likely destination for the Brazilian goalkeeper is Real Madrid.

But Roma insist that they have yet to receive any offers for Alisson and director of football Monchi warned other clubs that they have a limited timespan in which to complete the deal.

Widespread reports in Italy on €65m Liverpool bid for Alisson...completely wrong (unfortunately). NO bid from @LFC, no contact at all with player or club. No plans to bid at this stage either. Was some interest earlier in window, but cooled and not revived. #LFC — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) July 12, 2018

"The will to sell Alisson depends on Roma," he told a press conference, as quoted by the Daily Express. "We always evaluate what comes in and decide for the good of Roma above all. I don’t want to talk about replacements, because Alisson hasn’t left. If that moment comes, we’ll think about it.

"Is there a deadline? Everything has its time, if it’s August 5 at 3am...Everything has its time."

Alisson is rated at €70m, which may prove a deterrent to the Premier League clubs. Liverpool have reportedly turned their attentions to the cheaper option of signing Jack Butland from Stoke to rival the error-prone Loris Karius.

Roma are willing to lower their €80 million asking price for Alisson with Chelsea and Liverpool potentially being involved in a bidding war. €70 million could be enough to get a deal done. — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) July 14, 2018

Chelsea have done little activity in the transfer window so far, as they only appointed Maurizio Sarri as their new manager on Saturday, but they may now consider making an offer for the 25-year-old.

His destination could depend on Real Madrid, who are reportedly choosing between Alisson and Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

If they pursue Courtois instead, that could open up the path for Alisson to replace the Belgian at Stamford Bridge.