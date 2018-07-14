Chelsea's Eden Hazard Hints at Real Madrid Move With Cryptic Remarks

Eden Hazard has confirmed that after six years at Chelsea, the time may have come for him to find a new challenge elsewhere.

By 90Min
July 14, 2018

Hazard was one of the key components in Belgium's record high finish of third at this summer's World Cup. The forward has produced a number of eye catching performances that have ramped up rumours that he could be on his way out of west London in this transfer window.

The Belgian has done nothing to quash the fears of Chelsea fans either, stating that a new challenge may be on the horizon. 

He said, as quoted by Kristof Terreur: “After six wonderful years at Chelsea it might be time to discover something different. Certainly after this World Cup. I can decide if I want to stay or go, but Chelsea will make the final decision - if they want to let me go. You know my preferred destination.”

Hazard's preferred destination is understood to be Real Madrid, with the Spanish club frequently being linked to the Belgian this summer.

After the departure of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, Madrid would certainly be looking to make a marquee signing this summer, and Hazard appears to fit the bill. SI's Grant Wahl reported that Hazard is one of the three targets Real Madrid has in mind to replace Ronaldo. Chelsea will be looking for an astronomical transfer fee however, and Real will have to fork out if they want to get their man.

