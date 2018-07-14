Tottenham to Reward World Cup Star With Improved Contract After Performances in Russia

By 90Min
July 14, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur are readying a new contract for defender Kieran Trippier following his performances at the World Cup this summer, according to reports.


The 27-year-old has been one of Gareth Southgate's standout performers throughout their time in Russia, even scoring the opening goal with a sublime free kick in England's semi final defeat to Croatia - his first strike for the Three Lions.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Trippier joined Spurs back in 2015 and has gone to make 76 appearances for the club. He was even rewarded with an improved five-year contract last summer following the departure of first team regular Kyle Walker.


Journalist Alasdair Gold has claimed that Trippier was in line to put pen to paper on another contract extension when he returned from Russia, but his performances at the World Cup have the club's hierarchy even more eager to tie the defender down to a long-term deal.

"[Mauricio] Pochettino loves Kieran Trippier and he’s a popular figure within the club," Gold wrote during a Q&A with football.london.

"The plan was to reward the right-back anyway this summer with a new deal after his performances over the past year, but he’s hit a whole new level at the World Cup. The player is very happy at the club and you’ll see a new contract penned after his return from Russia."


The former Manchester City academy player made a name for himself during a four-year spell with Burnley, helping the Clarets climb up the footballing ladder and gain promotion to the Premier League.

Tottenham parted ways with over £4m to bring Trippier to north London three years ago. The defender has registered just one goal with the club, scoring the only goal of the game in a win over Watford during his first year with the Lilywhites.

