The Argentina Football Association and head coach Jorge Sampaoli have mutually agreed to part ways following La Albiceleste's dreadful World Cup campaign.

The 58-year-old, who has come under plenty of fire for Argentina's poor group stage run and early exit, has had his contract terminated and will relinquish his post as the manager of the South American side.

Physical trainer Jorge Desio and video analyst Matias Manna have also vacated their posts

"Today, the Argentine Football Association and the former national team coach, Jorge Sampaoli, have mutually agreed to the termination of their contract," the AFA stated via their official website on Sunday.

"Likewise, the Physical Trainer, Jorge Desio and the video analyst, Matías Manna, also disassociated themselves."

The AFA also announced that they will decide who takes charge of the Under-20 side for the 2018 COTIF tournament, which is set to begin on July 28, by Tuesday.

"Next Tuesday it will be defined who will be in charge of the Under 20 Team in the COTIF L'Alcudia 2018 tournament," they added.

Sampaoli won the Copa America with Chile back in 2015 before leaving to coach Spanish side Sevilla the following year. He took up the post as Argentina boss last May but, just a little over a year later, has severed ties in the wake of a shameful World Cup showing.