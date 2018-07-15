Arsenal Hoping to Continue Transfer Spree With Move for Barcelona Midfield Ace

By 90Min
July 15, 2018

Unai Emery is currently in the process of rejuvenating his newly-inherited Arsenal squad, and it appears as though he has identified Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes as his next target.

Gomes has struggled to make an impact on the first team at Barcelona and has regularly faced criticism from supporters who believe that the 24-year-old is simply not good enough for the team.

The report comes from French outlet Paris United, who wrote: "Arsenal have opened talks with Andre Gomes. FC Barcelona will not keep him."

The Portuguese midfielder has been subject to transfer rumours for a while, with his name linked to the likes of Tottenham and Chelsea. However, Sport have reported that Arsenal and Juventus are the two teams with the most interest in Gomes.

Sport claim: "At the moment, there are two clubs who appear to tick all the boxes: Arsenal and Juventus. "

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

"They still need to agree on a fee though, with Barcelona valuing him at €20m. However, neither Juve nor Arsenal are willing to pay that much and the most likely scenario is reaching a compromise of around €18m."

The report states that Gomes will not travel with the Barcelona squad for their pre-season, in order to secure a permanent transfer away.

Their valuation of around £18m would leave the club making a loss on Gomes, who they signed from Valencia for around £33m in 2016. Barcelona are keen to recuperate as much of their initial fee as possible, with Sport claiming that the Catalan giants are insisting on a clause which would gift them a percentage of any future transfer which Gomes may make.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

Last season, Gomes made 31 appearances for Barcelona, but only started 12 of those matches. Furthermore, he only completed 90 minutes in six of those appearances. He managed to register one assist in his 31 appearances, and it appears as though Barcelona are unconvinced by Gomes.

Arsenal already have multiple options in the centre of midfield, including new signing Lucas Torreira, but it remains to be seen how Emery will incorporate all these midfielders, or whether he will look to sell some to make space for Gomes.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)