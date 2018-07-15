Aston Villa Fans Excited as Club Is Linked With Loan Move for Exciting Liverpool Forward

By 90Min
July 15, 2018

Aston Villa are just one of the teams who are interested in signing Liverpool's exciting young forward, Harry Wilson.

The likes of Derby CountyStoke City and Steven Gerrard's Rangers are interested in signing Wilson, with ESPN also reporting that Aston Villa are set to make a late offer to sign Wilson. With so many clubs vying for the 21-year-old's signature, Aston Villa certainly have a battle on their hands.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

However, this hasn't stopped fans reacting to the rumours online. Many fans are excited about the rumours and believe that Wilson could be a key component of their team as they strive for promotion to the Premier League once again.

Manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Wilson is close to securing a loan move after omitting him from a pre-season friendly. Klopp told Liverpool's official website"Harry has a lot of interest in him from different clubs, so no risk now."

After Liverpool's signing of Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke, it appears as though Wilson is surplus to requirements this season, and may look to prove himself in the Championship once again.

The Welshman spent the second half of last season on loan with Hull City. After joining in January, Wilson went on to make 14 appearances for the Tigers, making a real impact on the team in the process.

Deployed as either a right-sided or left-sided attacker, Wilson managed to score an impressive seven goals, whilst also creating a further four for his teammates. He has proved that he has the ability to be a real goal threat in the Championship, and it is clear why such a large number of clubs are interested in taking the youngster on loan.

Ashley Allen/GettyImages

He made his debut for Liverpool in January 2017, given 25 minutes in an FA Cup clash with Plymouth Argyle. However, he has spent the majority of the last few seasons excelling in Liverpool's reserve setup, meaning Wilson will be keen to find regular first team football this summer.

