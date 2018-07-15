Belgium Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois Wins the FIFA World Cup Golden Glove Award

By 90Min
July 15, 2018

Belgium and Chelsea FC goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been named the Golden Glove winner of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The towering stopper made several key saves for the Red Devils during the tournament, with arguably his best coming in the dying embers of his side's historic win against South American supremos Brazil in the quarter finals.

Roberto Martinez's troops were eliminated from the competition by eventual winners France, who beat Croatia 4-2 in the final on Sunday, but went on to win the third-place medals with a 2-0 win over England a day prior.

Courtois' performances between the sticks were indeed remarkable and the award is surely deserving. With the likes of David de Gea, Alisson, Manuel Neuer, Jordan Pickford and Hugo Lloris all taking part, the Belgian stood out a cut above.

"One of the biggest individual honors you can get as a goalkeeper!" he tweeted on Sunday after being named the tournament's top shot-stopper. "So proud of this!"

Courtois will now look forward to sorting out his club future amid heavy links with a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)