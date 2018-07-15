Belgium Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois Wins the FIFA World Cup Golden Glove Award

Belgium and Chelsea FC goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been named the Golden Glove winner of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The towering stopper made several key saves for the Red Devils during the tournament, with arguably his best coming in the dying embers of his side's historic win against South American supremos Brazil in the quarter finals.

Roberto Martinez's troops were eliminated from the competition by eventual winners France, who beat Croatia 4-2 in the final on Sunday, but went on to win the third-place medals with a 2-0 win over England a day prior.

Courtois' performances between the sticks were indeed remarkable and the award is surely deserving. With the likes of David de Gea, Alisson, Manuel Neuer, Jordan Pickford and Hugo Lloris all taking part, the Belgian stood out a cut above.

"One of the biggest individual honors you can get as a goalkeeper!" he tweeted on Sunday after being named the tournament's top shot-stopper. "So proud of this!"

Courtois will now look forward to sorting out his club future amid heavy links with a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid.