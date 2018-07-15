Croatia's Luka Modric Wins World Cup Golden Ball While Kylian Mbappe Is Named FIFA Young Player

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric has been awarded the 2018 World Cup's Golden Ball following the culmination of a remarkable tournament.

The event, held in Russia, came to an end this Sunday as France recorded a thrilling 4-2 win over Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Mario Manzukic's early own goal put France ahead after the forward got his head to Antoine Griezmann's free-kick delivery into the box. Ivan Perisic tied things up with a scintillating equaliser, but the attacker later went from hero to zero, getting his outstretched arm to a ball in the box to hand the French a penalty.

Griezmann restored France's lead with a cool finish from the spot in the 38th minute and second-half goals from Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe seemed to wrap the affair up. Hugo Lloris, however, gifted the Croats a second with a clumsy touch that saw Mandzukic poke home.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The comeback wasn't to be completed though, with Les Bleus holding on to their two-goal lead to emerge 2018's very best following their Euro 16 final heartbreak two years ago.

Prior to the trophy being lifted, Mbappe was named the FIFA Young Player of the tournament, rather unsurprisingly.

And, as mentioned above, Modric was deservedly awarded the tournament's Golden Ball, having led his nation to the final with several solid performances from midfield.

The Real Madrid ace is understandably disappointed not to have coupled his accolade with the World Cup trophy, yet all of Croatia can hold their heads high after their players put in multiple class performances during the tournament.