Croatia's Luka Modric Wins World Cup Golden Ball While Kylian Mbappe Is Named FIFA Young Player

By 90Min
July 15, 2018

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric has been awarded the  2018 World Cup's Golden Ball following the culmination of a remarkable tournament.

The event, held in Russia, came to an end this Sunday as France recorded a thrilling 4-2 win over Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Mario Manzukic's early own goal put France ahead after the forward got his head to Antoine Griezmann's free-kick delivery into the box. Ivan Perisic tied things up with a scintillating equaliser, but the attacker later went from hero to zero, getting his outstretched arm to a ball in the box to hand the French a penalty.

Griezmann restored France's lead with a cool finish from the spot in the 38th minute and second-half goals from Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe seemed to wrap the affair up. Hugo Lloris, however, gifted the Croats a second with a clumsy touch that saw Mandzukic poke home.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The comeback wasn't to be completed though, with Les Bleus holding on to their two-goal lead to emerge 2018's very best following their Euro 16 final heartbreak two years ago.

Prior to the trophy being lifted, Mbappe was named the FIFA Young Player of the tournament, rather unsurprisingly.

And, as mentioned above, Modric was deservedly awarded the tournament's Golden Ball, having led his nation to the final with several solid performances from midfield.

The Real Madrid ace is understandably disappointed not to have coupled his accolade with the World Cup trophy, yet all of Croatia can hold their heads high after their players put in multiple class performances during the tournament.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)