England Captain Harry Kane Wins the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot Following 6-Goal Haul

By 90Min
July 15, 2018

England captain Harry Kane has officially been awarded the 2018 World Cup's Golden Boot after scoring six goals throughout his stay in the tournament.

It was unlikely that the Tottenham striker would have been surpassed on the goal front in Sunday's final between France and Croatia. And he was unsurprisingly named the top scorer following the match.

The World Cup - definitely one of the best we've ever seen - came to an end this Sunday, with Les Bleus emerging 4-2 winners over Croatia.

Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe all got on the score-sheet, while Mario Mandzukic helped out with an opening own goal.

But Kane, as he is known to do, has picked up the Golden Boot after scoring two goals against Tunisia and a hat-trick against Panama in the group stage to subsequently follow up with another against Colombia in the round of 16.

Fred Lee/GettyImages

The Spurs attacker relinquished the Premier League's top-scorer award, after winning it in consecutive seasons before Mohamed Salah came along, but has still won a Golden Boot this year, completing a hat-trick of sorts.

