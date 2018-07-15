Former West Ham Favourite Don Hutchinson Gives His Opinion on New Record Signing

With West Ham owners David Gold and David Sullivan breaking the bank this summer to support the vision of new boss Manuel Pellegrini, former fan favourite Don Hutchinson has given his opinion on their most recent signing.





At an eye-watering sum of £36m, Brazilian international Felipe Anderson has arrived at the London Stadium from Serie A club Lazio. Potentially rising to £41.5m with additional fees, the Hammers splashed out on a star they have referred to as: "one of the most exciting talents in Europe".

A report by HITC shows how Hutchinson, who spent two spells at Upton Park, hopped onto social networking site Twitter to share his thoughts. It appears Hutchinson is a fan of the creative midfielder, but worries about the consistency of Felipe Anderson's play.

I’ve commentated on him a dozen times.

Can be really good but also can be very very soft and go missing at times.

Anderson now comes as the seventh signing of the summer for West Ham, who are trying to place themselves on the global stage. The east London club's big transfers have included Issa Diop from Toulouse, Jack Wilshere from Arsenal, and Andriy Yarmolenko from Borussia Dortmund.





There have also been the frugal arrivals of Ryan Fredericks on a free from Fulham, star stopper Lukasz Fabianski from relegated Swansea City for £7.2m, and a £4m centre-back in Fabian Balbuena from Brazilian outfit Corinthians.

Felipe Anderson: £42M

Issa Diop: £22.5M

Andriy Yarmolenko: £17.5M

Lukasz Fabianski: £7.2M

Fabian Balbuena: £4M

Jack Wilshere: Free

Ryan Fredericks: Free



West Ham fans had to sit through a disappointing campaign last season, with then manager Slaven Bilic replaced by David Moyes. The Scotsman wasn't widely taken to by the Hammers faithful, who called out their club's board for a lack of ambition.





However, this year looks to be different as Gold and Sullivan have put their money where their mouth is. These progressive signings can give Hammers fans confidence that the club they love is going places.

Many were upset about moving to Stratford from the Boleyn Ground, with last season's in-stadium protests and pitch invasions raising eyebrows around the nation. The loyal support will hope that they don't follow Everton's lead of last campaign, when a large influx of new players failed to gel.





Although, with an experienced head like Pellegrini at the helm, it can be argued that West Ham should have their eyes firmly set on European qualification. If these new stars can mix with already established club headliners like Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez, the Hammers could have a very fruitful season.