The World Cup final is here, as France and Croatia will battle on soccer's biggest stage for the championship on Sunday, July 15, at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

Making their third World Cup final appearance, France returns to the title match for the first time since 2006. Les Blues won the World Cup in 1998 over Brazil on home soil but lost to Italy in 2006.

Didier Deschamps' side defeated Belgium 1-0 in the semifinals on Tuesday en route to the final and has seemed to cruise through the tournament.

Meanwhile, Croatia has expended more energy than any other team in Russia. It knocked out England in a dramatic 2-1 victory in extra time on Wednesday to reach the final for the first time. It's gone to extra time in each of its three knockout stage matches, playing an added 90 minutes over the course of the competition.

France was a favorite before the tournament and will remain so Sunday, in part because of its depth and talent, and in part because it’ll enter the final so much fresher.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX, Telemundo

