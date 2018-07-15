How to Watch France vs. Croatia: World Cup Final Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch France vs. Croatia in the World Cup final on Sunday, July 15.

By Jenna West
July 15, 2018

The World Cup final is here, as France and Croatia will battle on soccer's biggest stage for the championship on Sunday, July 15, at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

Making their third World Cup final appearance, France returns to the title match for the first time since 2006. Les Blues won the World Cup in 1998 over Brazil on home soil but lost to Italy in 2006.

Didier Deschamps' side defeated Belgium 1-0 in the semifinals on Tuesday en route to the final and has seemed to cruise through the tournament.

Meanwhile, Croatia has expended more energy than any other team in Russia. It knocked out England in a dramatic 2-1 victory in extra time on Wednesday to reach the final for the first time. It's gone to extra time in each of its three knockout stage matches, playing an added 90 minutes over the course of the competition.

France was a favorite before the tournament and will remain so Sunday, in part because of its depth and talent, and in part because it’ll enter the final so much fresher.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX, Telemundo

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free, seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)