Watch: France Crashes Didier Deschamps's Press Conference to Celebrate World Cup Win

The French national team had to spend a little time with manager Didier Deschamps after winning the World Cup Sunday.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 15, 2018

When you're the World Cup champions, you can act however you feel like.

That is something plenty of reporters got reminded of Sunday after France beat Croatia 4-2 to capture the second World Cup title in its history.

Following the trophy presentation ceremony, manager Didier Deschamps was set to have a press conference to discuss his squad's victory. During that session with the media however, a few players, led by Paul Pogba, decided they couldn't commemorate this special occasion while their manager fielded questions from the press.

So they joined him. But not to answer any questions. Mostly just to chant about how awesome their team is.

Once these guys get the chance to party with their fans back home, there is no telling just how many shenanigans they will get into.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)