When you're the World Cup champions, you can act however you feel like.

That is something plenty of reporters got reminded of Sunday after France beat Croatia 4-2 to capture the second World Cup title in its history.

Following the trophy presentation ceremony, manager Didier Deschamps was set to have a press conference to discuss his squad's victory. During that session with the media however, a few players, led by Paul Pogba, decided they couldn't commemorate this special occasion while their manager fielded questions from the press.

So they joined him. But not to answer any questions. Mostly just to chant about how awesome their team is.

France players led by Paul Pogba, storm Didier Deschamps' press conference, Pogba leaves shouting 'Vive La France, Vive La Republique' #FRA #WorldCupfinal pic.twitter.com/lCrp6L8FZM — Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) July 15, 2018

I am literally holding the microphone as this happens pic.twitter.com/aEs8AfazC2 — Брайан Страус (@BrianStraus) July 15, 2018

Once these guys get the chance to party with their fans back home, there is no telling just how many shenanigans they will get into.