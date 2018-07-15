Watch: France Is Partying Like It's 1998 After Winning Second World Cup Title

It was a moment 20 years in the making.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 15, 2018

Thanks to a 4-2 victory over Croatia in the World Cup final Sunday, France became the sixth nation to win the tournament at least twice.

The timing of the victory however could not have been any more perfect. For starters, France is 20 years removed from its first World Cup title, which it won back in 1998 with a 3-0 win over Brazil. Additionally, France celebrated Bastille Day on Saturday, so the entire nation is in a mood to keep the party going.

Once the final whistle sounded to cement France's second World Cup title, fans across the country let out their emotions and let Les Bleus know just how they felt about their accomplishment.

It seems a bit hard to imagine that anybody plans on being productive in France this week.

You can get a full recap of Sunday's contest between France and Croatia here.

