Jose Mourinho Looking to Bolster His Squad With Acquisition Leonardo Bonucci This Summer

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is said to be preparing a £30m bid for AC Milan's Leanardo Bonucci as he looks to bolster his defensive options ahead of next season.

Bonucci signed for Milan last summer as a part of a wave of new arrivals at the San Siro. The veteran central defender joined from rivals Juventus and was expected to lead I Rossoneri back up the Serie A table using his exceptional defensive know how. It proved to be a disappointing season for Milan however, who eventually finished sixth in the league.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Bonucci was not as effective as initially hoped and he put in a few questionable performances throughout the season, but he still possesses the quality to make a difference at any club in Europe.





His short spell at Milan could be coming to an end this summer as the club are currently going through a financial crisis which has left them needing to raise around £45m before the transfer window closes in August.

According to the Express, Jose Mourinho is well aware of this and is looking to launch a relatively small £30m bid in the hope that Milan are willing to accept.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

The Red Devils' most glaring weakness is their current crop of central defenders and they have yet to sign anyone to improve the position. Bonucci would be an astute signing if they were to come to an agreement with Milan and for £30m he could be one of the bargains of the summer.

At 31 years old, Bonucci has the necessary experience to fit right into the first team at United and remain there for the next few years. He could even be the perfect man to help younger defenders such as Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof learn their trade.