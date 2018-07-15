Juventus Ace Cuadrado Asks Fans to Pick New Shirt Number After Giving Number 7 to Cristiano Ronaldo

By 90Min
July 15, 2018

Juventus ace Juan Cuadrado has called upon his Twitter fans to pick his new shirt number for the upcoming season, after he gave up his number seven shirt to his club's sensational summer signing, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the Colombian wing-back asked his fans to chose between the numbers 16, 21, 10 or 49. The number 49 came out on top, with 34% of fans opting for the new shirt. It is unclear whether the 30-year-old will stick with the suggestion of his followers, but it is certainly a novel, very 2018 way in which to make the decision.

Cuadrado has been with the Serie A serial winners since three seasons, and has become an integral part of Maxi Allegri's side. The former Chelsea man also played at this year's World Cup with Colombia, and scored in his side's penalty shoot-out defeat to Gareth Southgate's England side in their last 16 clash.

The media attention around Juventus is set to be at fever pitch for the 2018/19 season, as Ronaldo begins his new adventure in Turin. Cuadrado will be looking to link up with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, and cause some chaos in opposition areas as I Bianconeri look to win their eighth league title on the bounce, and challenge for the Champions League crown.

In other news, Paris Saint-Germain are rumoured to have beaten Manchester United to the signing of Juve defender Alex Sandro. The Brazilian international was believed to be José Mourinho's top transfer target this summer, but the Red Devils' quibbling over the transfer fee has reportedly allowed PSG to snatch the 27-year-old from under United's noses.

