Man Utd Have 'No Plans' to Follow Up on Toby Alderweireld Interest Following World Cup Campaign

By 90Min
July 15, 2018

Manchester United have ended their interest in Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld, according to BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone.


He stated on Saturday that United have 'no current plan' to rekindle their interest in the Belgium defender following the World Cup, despite being on the verge of selling Daley Blind to Ajax. It's reported that United and Spurs are around £20m apart in their respective valuations of the player, who was part of the Belgium team that came third in Russia.

United have been linked with Alderweireld over a long period of time, but will now turn their attentions elsewhere as they look to replace versatile Netherlands defender Blind.

On Saturday, Stone wrote on Twitter: "Daley Blind to Ajax is indeed happening. £14m up to £18.5m. @ManUtd have work to do but no current plan to ignite interest in Toby Alderweireld."

This latest update will be welcome news for Spurs fans, who will be even more pleased with a recent interview that Alderweireld gave football.london, during which he declared that his current club are 'going the right way'.

"It is something for the club and the fans to be proud of, you can see that for the past few seasons," said Alderweireld.

"Of course everybody will say you didn't win anything yet but our level every season is top four and we are extremely consistent. You can see at this World Cup. The players are at a good level and being decisive players for their countries.

"Spurs are going the right way."

Meanwhile, Alderweireld also heaped praise on Harry Kane, who is set to win the Golden Boot from this summer's World Cup in Russia.

"I think Harry is one of the best strikers in the world, of course he is," he told the media. "He’s an all-round player. He’s not just scoring goals, he’s helping the team play better. The only thing he didn’t do is score against Belgium so that’s a positive for us!

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"But he is a wonderful player and still very young as well, people forget that. He has the desire to be one of the best, maybe the best, and this is just the beginning I think."

