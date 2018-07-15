Referee Watch: Twitter Reacts to Nestor Pitana's Performance as France Win the FIFA World Cup

In the highest scoring FIFA World Cup final since 1966, the stars of world football hit the headlines. Paul Pogba proved his worth, Kylian Mbappe became only the second teenager in history to score in a World Cup final, and Hugo Lloris conceded a fairly hilarious goal.

One other man hit the headlines however. A lesser known man. A man with a weirdly impressive physique, and seeming lack of knowledge of the handball rule: Nestor Pitana.

Pre-Match :

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

It started off so well for Nestor Pitana on Twitter this afternoon. Social media users were impressed by his physique, with some even suggesting the referee should consider a career in the WWE:

This is my favorite referee in the world. Built like a tank. Could easily RKO any player. https://t.co/GmZy6h7LfJ — Alex Mascitti (@AlexMascitti) July 12, 2018

FIFA took the need for a STRONG referee quite literally. Guy is built like a truck!!! #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/pwV0J44F62 — Ed Beya (@Beyaraaza) July 15, 2018

Am I the only one that sees the referee muscles, biceps and triceps #FRACRO — Emperor & his diary (@Emperoali) July 15, 2018

Pre-match referee Twitter rating: 100%

First Incident:

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Things started to take a turn for the worse in the 18th minute for Pitana.

The goal, however, proved to be a controversial one. Antoine Griezmann conned the well-built referee into gifting Les Bleus a free kick on the edge of the penalty area:

Griezman took a dive at the exact spot on the field where he wanted a free kick and the official obliged. This is why people don’t like soccer. — Reilly Moore (@reillymoore) July 15, 2018

Nothing like a dive resulting in a goal. — Jonathan Fish (@fishjonathan) July 15, 2018

That’s such a cheap goal for France. Guy took a DIVE and a half to get the free kick — Dan O'Brien (@BigBoyOB) July 15, 2018

To add salt to the wound, the goal was scored by Mario Mandzukic - yes, ANOTHER own goal at this World Cup - who flicked Griezmann's subsequent free kick into the top left corner of his own net.

It was an unfortunate moment for the Juventus forward, who after dragging his team over the line against England, went from hero to zero in an instant:

Mario Mandzukic writes his name into the Fifa World Cup history books. #1stowngoalintheworldcupfinals — junior (@Moneri_Junior1) July 15, 2018

Hero to zero moment for Mario Mandzukic - four days ago he broke England's hearts with extra time winner - now heads into own net in #WorldCup final #FRA #cro — Jerry Lawton (@JerryLawton) July 15, 2018

Mario Mandzukic just became the first player in #WorldCup history to score an own goal in the final...



It’s also #CRO’s first World Cup own goal ever. Hard luck. pic.twitter.com/N7fJkko0zJ — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) July 15, 2018

Post Mario Mandzukic own goal referee Twitter rating: 72%

VAR Penalty Incident:

JEWEL SAMAD/GettyImages

After Croatia had clawed their way back into the tie via a brilliant Ivan Perisic strike, VAR was brought into the equation by Pitana; and the decision to do this proved to be the former actor's social media downfall.

Perisic - who had just drew his nation level - seemingly unintentionally handled the ball in the penalty area following a Samuel Umtiti header, but after VAR deliberation, Nestor Pitana deemed the Inter forward's handball to have been deliberate...much to the dismay of Twitter:

Ridiculous decision — Mina Rzouki (@Minarzouki) July 15, 2018

Half Time score:

Croatia: 1

France: Referee + Croatia#WorldCupFinal — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) July 15, 2018

Croatia are the better side. The referee and VAR officials are having a stinker. Croatia are comeback specialists in this world cup, it’s game on! — City Chief ️ (@City_Chief) July 15, 2018

On ITV



Mark Clattenburg: "Hands are in a natural position. No movement towards ball. No penalty."



Roy Keane: "I'm disgusted with the decision. Absolutely fuming."



Gary Neville: "The referee must never have played the game."



Lee Dixon: "Never a penalty in a million years." — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) July 15, 2018

Griezmann dived for the free-kick that led to the own goal.



Penalty decision was never deliberate handball, but given as such.



Croatia are losing 2-1 to an incompetent referee so far. They have every right to be aggrieved, and don’t deserve to be behind.#WorldCup — Simon Head (@simonhead) July 15, 2018

After holding a relatively reputable 72% approval rating for the first half an hour, Pitana's popularity dropped to a new low before half time following this disastrous decision.

Post penalty referee Twitter rating: 21%

Paul Pogba makes it 3-1:

Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

Although Pitana had no involvement in this goal, the fact that Paul Pogba stole the headlines with a wonderful curling effort from the edge of the penalty, was good news for the referee.

Pitana's approval rating on Twitter sneakily rose back up by 7%, as social media users forgot about VAR and began to talk about Paul. Labile. Pogba:

oh my god I’m so happy for paul pogba — A West (@ayyy_west) July 15, 2018

Paul Pogba is the first player in history to score a goal in a #WorldCupFinal while playing for Man Utd. pic.twitter.com/HFK3llmoJQ — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 15, 2018

Paul Pogba scores in the World Cup final. pic.twitter.com/vWobECOPd0 — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) July 15, 2018

PAUL LABILE POGBA TEARS IN MY EYES — ARYAN (@theunitedmanc) July 15, 2018

Post Pogba goal referee Twitter rating: 28%

Kylian Mbappe Does a Pele

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Pitana's approval rating saw another slight increase after Mbappe scored his fourth goal of the tournament at the tender age of 19 (yes, that is depressing).

Like Pogba's goal, the referee did not have any telling involvement in the play, so through the sheer power of deflection, Pitana's rating rating reached 34%.

Born after @KMbappe 🇫🇷



Google

Facebook

Twitter

iPhone📱

iPad

Kindle

4G

Android

YouTube

AWS

Apple App Store

Uber

Airbnb

Blockchain

Bitcoin

Square

Flipkart

Stripe

Spotify

Dropbox

Instagram

Snapchat

WhatsApp

Pinterest

Kickstarter

Messenger

Lyft

Quora

Hulu #WorldCupFinal #CROFRA pic.twitter.com/ErV4Was2G6 — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) July 15, 2018

⭐️🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappe becomes the first teenager since Pele in 1958 to score in a #WorldCupFinal



🇧🇷 The Brazilian legend won the #WorldCup three times - and on this evidence you wouldn't bet against this French star doing the same#FRA #FRACRO pic.twitter.com/X10p6cCbEl — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) July 15, 2018

📊 | With the goal of Mbappé it's the first time since 1958 that a teenager scores a goal in the world cup final!



Guess who did it in 1958? 😉 pic.twitter.com/RVBDasD6vo — BarcaTimes (@BarcaTimes) July 15, 2018

Post Mbappe goal referee Twitter rating: 34%

Hugo Lloris blunder:





The second half proved to be rather kind to the referee in truth, as there no real instances in which he was called upon to do anything other than flex his muscles a bit.

Croatia's second goal - which came courtesy of a horrific error from Hugo Lloris - proved to deflect attention further away from Pitana, and up his approval rating by 5%:

Hugo Lloris will have some explaining to do... pic.twitter.com/jLWNx8WjMI — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) July 15, 2018

🧤 David De Gea & Loris Karius: “You won’t see a bigger mistake than ours in 2018”.



🇫🇷 Hugo Lloris: “Hold my beer”. pic.twitter.com/0mTrJCoKFP — SPORF (@Sporf) July 15, 2018

Hugo Lloris was formerly known as Hugo Loris, he gained the 2nd L after joining Tottenham. — Danny WelBeast (@WelBeast) July 15, 2018

Post Mbappe goal referee Twitter rating: 39%

On the biggest day of his refereeing career, Nestor Pitana has hit the headlines. But judging by the 39% approval rating of his performance during the World Cup final, that probably isn't a good thing.