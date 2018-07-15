Southampton Boss Mark Hughes Considers Bid for £20m-Rated Liverpool Star Ahead of New Season

Danny Ings could be set for a return to to the club where he started as a schoolboy, with Mark Hughes reportedly interested in bringing him to Southampton.

The Liverpool striker has struggled with injuries since joining the Reds in 2015, and barring an injury crisis he will struggle to break into Jurgen Klopp's team, with the front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino now firmly established.

Hughes could offer Ings an out by giving him a second chance at Southampton, who he signed for at a young age before being released. Ings supported Southampton as a boy and would relish the chance for more first team football at a club close to his heart.

He has made just 14 league appearances for Liverpool over the course of three seasons since signing from Burnley, scoring three goals in that time.

The Daily Mail reports that Liverpool want £20m for the 25-year-old, but Southampton are only willing to pay about half of that. Burnley have a sell-on clause which would see them pocket 20% of any fee.

If Ings moves to the south coast, it could have a knock-on effect, with Sam Gallagher likely to leave Southampton in search of first team opportunities at Sheffield United or Blackburn.

Crystal Palace have also been linked with a move for Ings, who was Burnley's top scorer when they were relegated from the Premier League in 2014/15.

Prior to that, he had scored 21 goals to help the Clarets earn promotion to the Premier League in what is still the most prolific season of his career.