Twitter Blows Up as Everton Stick 22 Goals Past Austrian Amateurs in 'Pointless' Friendly Win

Everton thrashed Austrian minnows ATV Irdning 22-0 in a pre-season friendly this week.

Goals from, well, pretty much everyone, sealed the victory for Everton in what would be described as a 'good workout for both teams' by ATV Irdning fans - if such people exist.

The hosts, who play in the seventh tier of Austrian football in a ground that holds just 750 people, found themselves 10-0 down at half time, with Cenk Tosun bagging four goals for the Toffees.





Despite Everton making 10 changes at the break, it did not get any easier for the Austrian side, as Kevin Mirallas bagged himself a hattrick within just six minutes of the restart.

Towards the end of the match, with Everton leading 19-0, the Toffees broke through on goal once more - only for Big Dave from the local chippy to completely give up with his efforts between the sticks, allowing the Blues to walk through and slot home the 20th goal of the game.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

It followed the best finish of the match, when an Austrian midfielder sweetly struck a superb lob to fool his own goalkeeper as the ball dropped perfectly into the back of the net.

There were some fantastic reactions to the match on Twitter, with some people more pleased than others, as one user pointed out that Everton have scored 22 goals under Marco Silva - just five less than Sam Allardyce managed during his 24 games in charge of the Toffees.

Below is a look at some of the best reactions from Twitter following the match.