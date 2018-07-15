Unai Emery Confirms He 'Still Has Plans' for Arsenal Goalkeeper Despite Signing of Bernd Leno

By 90Min
July 15, 2018

Unai Emery has confirmed that he still has intentions of working with David Ospina next season, despite recently signing Bernd Leno as his number one goalkeeper.

Ospina signed for Arsenal in 2014 following an impressive World Cup campaign but has failed to ever nail down an automatic starting spot, playing second fiddle to first Wojciech Szczesny and then Petr Cech. With Cech set to remain at the club, it seems as though Ospina is going to become the third choice option for the Gunners.

Clubs are said to be monitoring Ospina's situation, but Emery has expressed the fact that he is keen to work with all the goalkeepers at his disposal -  including Ospina.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

“I want to work with Petr Cech, Bernd Leno, Emilio Martinez, Matt Macey, David Ospina," said Emery, as per Sky Sports.

“It is clear we have many goalkeepers but we want to work in the future with three in the first team but now I want to look, work every day with all the goalkeepers and then I am going to decide the first.”

It has been a rocky few years for Arsenal and they have lacked a world class number one during that period. Cech has showed signs of slowing down and it is clear that Wenger didn't fully trust Ospina to replace him.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

It is unlikely that Ospina, an international goalkeeper, is going to be willing to rot in the reserves, so he could still be on his way out of north London.

Emery's transfer business is also unlikely to have concluded, so he may be wise to try and raise some funds by selling Ospina to then invest in other areas of his side that require his attention.

