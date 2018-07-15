Golden Ball Winners in World Cup History

Here's who has won the esteemed award at the men's FIFA World Cup.

By Nihal Kolur
July 15, 2018

As another tremendous FIFA World Cup comes to a close, several players will be awarded with distinguished titles.

Among the awards is the Golden Ball, which is given to the best player in the competition. The award was first given out at the 1982 World Cup in Spain, when Italian Paolo Rossi dominated competition. Before then, a best player of the tournament was voted on, but no award was given out.

In the 2014 World Cup, Argentinian Lionel Messi earned the award after Uruguayan Diego Forlán took it home in 2010. 

Among the favorites for the 2018 award are Croatia's Luka Modric, France's Kylian Mbappe, N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann, Belgium's Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne and England's Harry Kane.

Here's a complete list of the past Golden Ball and best player winners: 

1930 - José Nasazzi, Uruguay

1934 - Giuseppe Meazza, Italy

1938 - Leônidas, Brazil

1942 - Zizinho, Brazil

1954 - Ferenc Puskás, Hungary

1958 - Didi, Brazil

1962 - Garrincha, Brazil

1966 - Bobby Charlton, England

1970 - Pelé, Brazil

1974 - Johan Cruyff, Netherlands

1978 - Mario Kempes, Argentina

1982 - Paolo Rossi, Italy

1986 - Diego Maradona, Argentina

1990 - Salvatore Schillaci, Italy

1994 - Romário, Brazil

1998 - Ronaldo, Brazil

2002 - Oliver Kahn, Germany

2006 - Zinedine Zidane, France

2010 - Diego Forlán, Uruguay

2014 - Lionel Messi, Argentina

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)