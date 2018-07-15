Golden Ball Winners in World Cup History

Here's who has won the esteemed award at the men's FIFA World Cup.
As another tremendous FIFA World Cup comes to a close, several players will be awarded with distinguished titles.
Among the awards is the Golden Ball, which is given to the best player in the competition. The award was first given out at the 1982 World Cup in Spain, when Italian Paolo Rossi dominated competition. Before then, a best player of the tournament was voted on, but no award was given out.
In the 2014 World Cup, Argentinian Lionel Messi earned the award after Uruguayan Diego Forlán took it home in 2010.
Among the favorites for the 2018 award are Croatia's Luka Modric, France's Kylian Mbappe, N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann, Belgium's Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne and England's Harry Kane.
Here's a complete list of the past Golden Ball and best player winners:
1930 - José Nasazzi, Uruguay
1934 - Giuseppe Meazza, Italy
1938 - Leônidas, Brazil
1942 - Zizinho, Brazil
1954 - Ferenc Puskás, Hungary
1958 - Didi, Brazil
1962 - Garrincha, Brazil
1966 - Bobby Charlton, England
1970 - Pelé, Brazil
1974 - Johan Cruyff, Netherlands
1978 - Mario Kempes, Argentina
1982 - Paolo Rossi, Italy
1986 - Diego Maradona, Argentina
1990 - Salvatore Schillaci, Italy
1994 - Romário, Brazil
1998 - Ronaldo, Brazil
2002 - Oliver Kahn, Germany
2006 - Zinedine Zidane, France
2010 - Diego Forlán, Uruguay
2014 - Lionel Messi, Argentina